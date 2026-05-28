Cameron County residents dealing with flooding and other damages following severe storm

The Rio Grande Valley is drying out after a round of severe weather brought localized flooding and power outages to the Lower Valley, according to the Cameron County Emergency Management Department.

Crews were out on Wednesday surveying areas after the storm. Officials said there were no reports of floodwater going inside people's homes.

The storm uprooted a tree in front of a Brownsville resident's home in the 1200 block of Esperanza Lane. Wind gusts were around 41 miles per hour at the Brownsville airport at the time.

"The sky was real dark… and all of a sudden it started raining and raining and raining and pouring and pouring and pouring," Brownsville resident Diana Lerma said.

Lerma said the tree blocked the front door of her home.

"I started crying, then I started laughing," Lerma said.

On South Padre Island, the storm flooded streets. The heavy rainfall also kept people in San Benito indoors.

Karyana Martinez lives on Milam Street in San Benito. She said streets in her neighborhood were covered in water.

"We couldn't leave; we couldn't even step out of that ramp that we have," Martinez said.

Martinez said it is not the first time her neighborhood has flooded.

"It does get flooded… I've been living here for 20 years, and it's always like that," Martinez said.

The water drained quickly once the rain stopped. By the afternoon, floodwaters were gone.

"When it stopped raining, that allowed the water that's already fallen to go into the system, so that gave the system a little break," San Benito Public Information Officer Cristina Garcia said.

With hurricane season starting on June 1, emergency officials say now is the time to prepare. They recommend having an emergency kit ready with water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, and extra batteries.

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