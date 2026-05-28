Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
Senior shooting guard Erik Cantu made history on Wednesday morning for becoming the first basketball player in Vanguard Beethoven history to earn a college athletic scholar after signing with Missouri Valley College.
Cantu helped the Gladiators capture the 31-3A district championship this past season and was named the district's most valuable player. He also earned first team all-district and all defensive team honors.
"I know that I wanted to go far with this dream of mine, so I dedicated my life to this," Cantu said. "I'm grateful to God and thankful that he's blessed me enough for this."
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