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Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College

Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
6 hours 12 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 7:39 PM May 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Senior shooting guard Erik Cantu made history on Wednesday morning for becoming the first basketball player in Vanguard Beethoven history to earn a college athletic scholar after signing with Missouri Valley College.

Cantu helped the Gladiators capture the 31-3A district championship this past season and was named the district's most valuable player. He also earned first team all-district and all defensive team honors.

"I know that I wanted to go far with this dream of mine, so I dedicated my life to this," Cantu said. "I'm grateful to God and thankful that he's blessed me enough for this."

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