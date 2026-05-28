Edinburg resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

The Premier Play scratch ticket game. Photo credit: Texas Lottery

An Edinburg resident claimed the top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

The Premier Play scratch ticket was purchased at TXB 82, located at 780 Carter St. in Asherton near Carrizo Springs. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.55, including break-even prizes.

For selling the prize-winning ticket, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program, the release added.