Edinburg resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
An Edinburg resident claimed the top prize of $1 million from a lottery scratch ticket, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.
The Premier Play scratch ticket was purchased at TXB 82, located at 780 Carter St. in Asherton near Carrizo Springs. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.55, including break-even prizes.
For selling the prize-winning ticket, the retailer may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program, the release added.
More News
News Video
-
Water line break reported near South McAllen Water Plant
-
Cameron County residents dealing with flooding and other damages following severe storm
-
UTRGV, SBA meet with Valley veterans on federal contract programs
-
Consumer Reports: The best sunscreens of 2026
-
First responder job fair coming to Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Playmaker: Mercedes gold medalist Isabella Parker makes history as she prepares to...
-
McAllen High's Rex Flores signs to Blinn College
-
Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
-
Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signs to Southwestern University
-
UTRGV's Jorge Martin Sampedro heading to NCAA National Tournament