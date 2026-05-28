Water line break reported near South McAllen Water Plant
A water line break near the South McAllen Water Plant may cause a temporary loss of water service in the area, city officials said.
Crews are responding to the break near the intersection of S. 23rd Street and Expressway 83 that was reported Wednesday evening.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported that the water line break is causing the closure of the eastbound I-2 frontage road in McAllen, between 23rd Street and 26th Street.
A city spokesperson said the break may also cause lower than normal water pressure.
Officials have not said by when the break is expected to be repaired or what caused it.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes
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