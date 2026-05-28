McAllen High's Rex Flores signs to play golf at Blinn College
McAllen High senior golfer Rex Flores is signed his national letter of intent to join the program at Blinn College on Wednesday evening.
Flores had a standout year, earning the title of 31-5A district champion and an All-District selection. He also qualified for the state tournament as an individual, representing McAllen High on the biggest stage in Texas high school golf.
"I mean it means the world like this is everything I've ever worked for, I mean like ever since I was a little kid, I've been working toward this, it just feels amazing to finally reach this goal," Flores said. "I don't think I could've done it with all these people supporting me every step of the way, being there for me but I mean it's awesome to have this many people supporting me and I'm just so grateful."
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