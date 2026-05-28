UTRGV, SBA meet with Valley veterans on federal contract programs

Veteran small business owners in the Rio Grande Valley have new opportunities to land federal contracts.

The UTRGV APEX Accelerator and the Lower Rio Grande Small Business Administration met with veterans on Wednesday to talk about two programs designed to help them access those contracts.

They discussed the challenges, requirements, and eligibility for both programs.

Officials also want veterans to know help is available to fill out the applications.

According to the Small Business Administration, the Department of Veteran Affairs sets aside at least 7% of its contracts each year for certified veteran owners of small businesses.

Veterans who want more information on available resources can contact the Veterans Business Outreach Center at UTRGV’s Edinburg campus.