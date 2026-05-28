Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signs to Southwestern University
Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signed with Southwestern University, where he will play quarterback and receiver to start his collegiate career.
Ruiz previously played at San Benito, where he earned first team all-district honors as a quarterback. This past season, he received honorable mention All-District and honorable mention academic All-State recognition.
"I mean it just means a lot to me, just growing up just wanted to play college football and just finally coming to this it's just a surreal moment and I just can't thank enough people, just means a lot to me," Ruiz said.
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