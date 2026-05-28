Federal grant funding new Edinburg outdoor fitness court
Edinburg is getting a new outdoor fitness court, and it won't cost the city anything.
The $125,000 court will be built at De Zavala Park, near the elementary school of the same name. It will feature bodyweight stations for strength and cardio.
The school will have exclusive use of the court during school hours. On weekdays, it opens to the public at 4 p.m. and is available on weekends and all summer long.
"We are pushing for good health, not only for being physically active,” Edinburg Parks and Recreation Director Javier Garza said. “If you are out there walking, jogging, and doing exercises, it is good for your physical health and also your mental health."
Construction is set to start next month and should wrap up in September 2026.
The city is using a federal grant to pay for the project.
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