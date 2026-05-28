Consumer Reports: The best sunscreens of 2026

Beach days, backyard barbecues, and plenty of sunshine are almost here, which means it’s time to stock up on sunscreen. Consumer Reports has released its annual sunscreen ratings after testing more than 100 products, including both lotions and sprays.

To measure SPF, or sun protection factor, CR technicians apply a controlled amount of sunscreen to small areas of skin, then expose those areas to ultraviolet B rays—the rays that cause sunburn and contribute to skin cancer. For products labeled water-resistant, testers first soak in a tub for up to 80 minutes, depending on the product’s claim, before the UV exposure.

Consumer Reports also tests UVA protection, which helps guard against rays linked to skin aging and skin cancer. In those tests, UV light is shined through sunscreen-coated plates to measure how much gets through.

CR’s Trisha Calvo says many sunscreens did not meet the SPF number listed on the label, but that doesn’t mean they offer no protection. The key takeaway is that sunscreen still matters: any sunscreen is better than none.

This year, Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 earned a perfect overall score at the top of CR’s ratings. Among sprays, Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50 came out on top.

When choosing between lotion and spray, Consumer Reports says lotions generally make it easier to see how much you’re applying and to get even coverage. Adults need about one ounce—roughly a shot glass full—to cover the body, and sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours.

Sprays can be convenient, but they come with drawbacks. They can be inhaled or blown away in the wind, making it harder to know whether you’ve applied enough. If you use a spray, apply until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

Consumer Reports recommends choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and checking its ratings to see how well it actually performs—not just what the label claims.