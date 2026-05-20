Consumer Reports: Tips to afford safe baby formula

Baby formula is a major expense for many families, and for those enrolled in the WIC program, it’s also a critical source of nutrition. While the program can limit which formulas are available, new findings from Consumer Reports suggest that some of the most commonly covered options perform well when it comes to safety.

WIC, the federal nutrition program for women, infants, and children, provides formula and other support to families with young kids. In fact, babies in the program consume more than half of all infant formula in the United States. But depending on where you live, WIC typically offers just one brand of formula, and organic options are usually not included. That limited selection can be frustrating for parents, especially as concerns grow about contaminants and supply shortages linked to recalls.

To better understand what’s in these products, Consumer Reports tested 90 infant formulas for substances such as lead, inorganic arsenic, and BPA. The results showed that while some formulas contained detectable levels of contaminants—including chemicals associated with long-term health risks—levels varied widely across products.

The encouraging news is that two of the most widely available formulas through WIC—Similac Advance and Enfamil Infant in powdered form—ranked among Consumer Reports’ top choices for having low to non-detectable levels of contaminants. That means many families using WIC are already accessing some of the safer options identified in CR’s testing.

For parents who want alternatives not covered by WIC, cost can be a concern. Consumer Reports suggests looking for savings at wholesale retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, or BJ’s, where formula is often sold at lower prices. Signing up for auto-delivery programs directly from manufacturers or through services like Amazon Subscribe & Save can also help reduce costs by five to fifteen percent and may include free shipping.

There may also be changes ahead. A proposed federal bill would require states to contract with at least two formula manufacturers instead of just one. If passed, it could expand choices for WIC families and reduce the risk of shortages if one supplier runs into production issues.