Harlingen EDC and TMAC UTRGV launch new program to support manufacturers

Harlingen businesses looking to modernize may soon get some financial help.

The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation has launched a new grant program called AIM, designed to help manufacturers find ways to improve their operations.

Tri-Pak Machinery Inc. has been operating in Harlingen since 1934, making agricultural equipment for packing houses across the country. The company recently met with consultants from the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley through the AIM program.

TMAC said the goal is to identify weak points, modernize operations and keep up with advancements in technology and AI.

Sam Gonzales, office manager at Tri-Pak Machinery Inc, said the discovery session identified both strengths and weaknesses inside their office operations and shop floors.

"We need to keep up with the times, and we need to try to partner with outside sources, which is why we reached out to the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation," Gonzales said. "So we could get that opportunity to advance our technology here and increase our employment."

Tri-Pak Machinery Inc. said it hopes the program will help the company stay competitive, expand its workforce and continue growing as a third-generation family-owned business.

The assistance goes beyond identifying problems. Once weak points are found, the Harlingen EDC puts up to $4,500 toward projects, and TMAC contributes 15% of the total cost as well.

The Harlingen EDC said $50,000 is still available through the program. The corporation encourages both existing manufacturers and small businesses looking to expand into the manufacturing sector to apply.

Click here for more information on the program.

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