Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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UTRGV moving some classes to Brownsville campus to reduce commute times
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Edinburg mayor: Contractors will be held accountable for water line break that...
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Hidalgo County crews set up mobile pumps ahead of potential severe weather
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Consumer Reports: Tips to afford safe baby formula
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Rio Grande City wastewater plant expands to keep up with growth
Sports Video
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Harvest Christian's Jamie Gonzalez signs to Nelson University women's basketball
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McHi's D'Aundre Canada to play basketball at Independence Community College
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Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin set to host youth camp in McAllen...
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UTRGV golfer Jorge Martin Sampedro qualifies for NCAA Championships after historic performance
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RGV 4A boys & girls soccer All-Star game highlights