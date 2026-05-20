Channel 5 News original documentary ‘Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders’ premieres tomorrow

Channel 5 News examines the brutal 2003 Brownsville murders of three children — Julissa, John, and Mary Jane — at the hands of their parents, John Allen Rubio and Angela Camacho.

Camacho is serving a life sentence in prison, and Rubio was sentenced to death. While the prosecution maintains the murders were calculated, the defense continues to argue against his November 2026 execution, citing Rubio's mental state.

The Channel 5 News original documentary, Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, takes a look at how the case still weighs heavily on the community and features Rubio in his first-ever on-camera interview.

Click here to view past coverage of the crime and check out our interactive timeline of the case.

Echoes from Brownsville: The Rubio Murders will premiere on Channel 5 commercial-free on Thursday, May 21, at 10:30 p.m.