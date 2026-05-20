Cowboys pro bowler Kavontae Turpin set to host youth camp in McAllen this summer
Dallas Cowboys receiver and Pro Bowl return specialist Kavontae Turpin is scheduled to host a youth camp this July.
The camp is scheduled for Friday, July 17 at the McAllen Sports Park.
Athletes ages 6-16 can participate, separated into groups ages 6-9, 10-13, and 14-16. The camp will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with 90-minute sessions for each age group. There will be a limit of 200 total spots available and the camp is open to both boys and girls athletes.
"With young kids of my own having to travel outside of the Valley to be able to participate in small clinics and camps and whatnot, one, it was a little expensive and two, it never aligned with our schedule," RGV Prime Sports & Events founder and CEO Karla Puente said. "I just want to be able to bridge that gap and bring some elite talent to the Rio Grande Valley and continue doing camps."
The camp is $115 per person and registration is open at rgvprimesports.com/register.
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