Harlingen South's James Esquivel signs to University of Southwest
A Harlingen South pitcher is heading to college baseball after a standout season.
James Anthony Esquivel, a left-handed pitcher, signed his letter of intent to the University of the Southwest in New Mexico.
Esquivel earned first team all district honors as a pitcher and was selected for the BCA RGV All-Star Game.
He helped Harlingen South win a district championship and advance to the regional semifinals for the first time in 14 years.
"I mean it's honestly amazing, there's times where you don't think you're going to make it but just honestly with all the support and God willing, you know, just make it through and good things will happen," Esquivel said. "You know it's awesome playing with these guys, I'm going to miss it but it was good making history."
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