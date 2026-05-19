ATF agents and DPS troopers spotted at Mattress Galleria in McAllen
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were spotted at a furniture store.
The law enforcement activity happened Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Jackson Avenue and E. Expressway 83.
A DPS trooper at the scene referred all questions to the ATF.
Channel 5 News reached out to ATF for details on the law enforcement activity. Check back for updates.
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