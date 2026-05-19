Judge orders deportation of Valley DACA recipient in immigration custody

A judge decided to deny bond for a Rio Grande Valley DACA recipient during a Tuesday hearing and ordered her removed from the United States.

England plans to appeal the judge's decision, her attorney said.

Yenniffer England is being held at a detention center in Raymondville. She was first detained in February after she was pulled over by the Texas Department of Public Safety for speeding in Donna.

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DPS said her license was suspended, and she had no proof of insurance.

England is a registered nurse’s assistant with an active DACA status, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. She moved to New York in 2020 and moved back to the Valley in December 2025.

A protest calling for England's release that was led by the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero was held on Tuesday outside the detention facility.

A news release from LUPE said the organization is deeply saddened over the deportation order.

"[England,] like many others currently detained, is being deprived of human dignity and the opportunities to build a life in the country she’s lived in most of her life," LUPE said in the statement. "Today, this administration chose to keep a mother away from her family. Yenniffer’s strongest desire is to build a future in this country, the only real home she’s always known."