Judge orders deportation of Valley DACA recipient in immigration custody
A judge decided to deny bond for a Rio Grande Valley DACA recipient during a Tuesday hearing and ordered her removed from the United States.
England plans to appeal the judge's decision, her attorney said.
Yenniffer England is being held at a detention center in Raymondville. She was first detained in February after she was pulled over by the Texas Department of Public Safety for speeding in Donna.
RELATED STORY: Family of detained Valley DACA recipient calls for her release
DPS said her license was suspended, and she had no proof of insurance.
England is a registered nurse’s assistant with an active DACA status, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. She moved to New York in 2020 and moved back to the Valley in December 2025.
A protest calling for England's release that was led by the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero was held on Tuesday outside the detention facility.
A news release from LUPE said the organization is deeply saddened over the deportation order.
"[England,] like many others currently detained, is being deprived of human dignity and the opportunities to build a life in the country she’s lived in most of her life," LUPE said in the statement. "Today, this administration chose to keep a mother away from her family. Yenniffer’s strongest desire is to build a future in this country, the only real home she’s always known."
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