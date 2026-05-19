Donna man dies after falling from scaffold at SpaceX, justice of the peace confirms

A 25-year-old man died after falling 8 feet from a scaffold at a SpaceX facility, according to Justice of the Peace Mary Esther Sorola.

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office first confirmed the death and said it happened on Friday, May 15.

The man has been identified as Jose Bautista from Donna.

Sorola said Bautista was taken to Valley Regional Medical Center by a SpaceX ambulance. A preliminary autopsy report says he suffered blunt force trauma from the fall; he died at the hospital.

Channel 5 News has been reaching out to Starbase and SpaceX officials since Friday for details on the death. A Starbase official said the death happened outside city limits.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which oversees workplace safety, said it is "investigating the incident at Starbase. More details will be available after the investigation is complete."

Starbase released the following statement:

"The city extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual who passed away. SpaceX’s operations and workplace matters are not within the City’s purview. We defer all inquiries regarding this incident to SpaceX, the relevant contracting company, and the appropriate authorities."