Monday, May 18, 2026: Hot and muggy with showers, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Better Business Bureau to host 40th celebration in Weslaco
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Valley county judges meet to address New World screwworm threat
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Early voting underway for the 107th District Court Democratic primary runoff in...
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Businesses prepare for La Feria indoor, outdoor market
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SpaceX targets new launch date for 12th Starship flight test
Sports Video
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The Sharyland Rattlers are Regional Semifinal Champions
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Weslaco's Jacob Villa signs with Schreiner football
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Pioneer's Roque Vela signs with Cisco College baseball
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Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
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PSJA softball advances to first ever state semifinal in program history