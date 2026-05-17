STC, Donna ISD celebrate renovated automotive training facility at Donna High School
The Donna Independent School District and South Texas College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated automotive training facility at Donna High School.
District leaders said the facility will give students hands-on training while earning college credits through Donna ISD's partnership with STC's dual credit programs.
Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez said the automotive bay has been "given a huge facelift and has been outfitted with the latest tools of the trade and equipment to give students the experience they need to be successful in this industry."
She also highlighted the district's mission of preparing students for college careers and thanked STC and General Motors for donating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado for instructional use.
STC President Ricardo J. Solis emphasized the growing demand for technical and workforce training programs throughout the region, especially in the manufacturing and automotive industries.
The upgraded facility reflects continued investment in career and technical education programs that provide students with industry experience, certifications, and college coursework before graduation.
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