Hidalgo County Head Start, Donna ISD to hold ribbon cutting for new academy

KRGV file photo.

Hidalgo County Head Start and the Donna Independent School District are set to celebrate the grand opening of the new Donna Early Head Start Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The academy is a transformative early learning facility dedicated to supporting children and families during the most critical stages of development.

The facility is designed to serve infants as young as 6 weeks old through children 3 years of age and it will also provide services for pregnant teens.

The academy will offer early childhood education, health and wellness support, family engagement opportunities, and wraparound services to eligible families within Donna ISD.

This comes after the awarding of an Early Head Start Grant in January 2026 and represents a significant expansion of Hidalgo County Head Start’s commitment to increasing access to quality early childhood education throughout the region.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the Donna Early Head Start Academy, located at 1402 South Silver Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18.