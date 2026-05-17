Sharyland ISD students take top prizes at Goodwill runway event

(Above) Febe-Grace Snyman of Sharyland Pioneer High School earned second place and (below) Sophia Nguyen of Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy won the People's Choice Award at the Runway: Cultura Meets Couture scholarship competition.

Two Sharyland Independent School District students took top awards at the first-ever Runway: Cultura Meets Couture scholarship competition held by Goodwill Industries of South Texas.

Febe-Grace Snyman of Sharyland Pioneer High School earned second place and a $2,000 scholarship.

Sophia Nguyen of Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy won the People's Choice Award, which was decided by the audience. The award came with a $1,000 scholarship.

Goodwill Industries of South Texas raised more than $51,000 and awarded $7,000 in scholarships at the competition.

The event was held at the McAllen Convention Center and featured 13 student designers from across South Texas, each creating a runway-ready look using only upcycled Goodwill materials. The designs were meant to reflect identity and culture.

Money raised from the event supports Goodwill's free job training, career services and digital skills education programs across South Texas.

Goodwill South Texas also announced the next Work the Runway event is set for October 2027, and the theme will be "The Masks We Wear: A Masquerade Event."