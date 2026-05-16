Edinburg mother charged in San Antonio with capital murder, arson in children's deaths

Marlene Vidal (Mugshot courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The Edinburg mother accused of killing her children in San Antonio has been charged.

According to KSAT, San Antonio's ABC affliate, Marlene Vidal, 34, was arraigned Saturday and charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of arson. Her bond was set at $2.1 million.

Vidal recieved $1 million bond for each captial murder charge and a $100,000 bond for the arson charge.

Vidal was arrested Friday, May 15, in connection with the deaths of her two children. The children, believed to be ages 5 and 7, were found dead inside a burning vehicle in the 500 block of Richland Hills Drive between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg mother in custody after children found dead in burning vehicle in San Antonio

The San Antonio Police Department said Vidal is believed to be solely responsible for their deaths. While a motive remains unclear, mental health may have been a factor.

If Vidal does make bail, she will be under full house arrest with a GPS tracking monitor, undergo a mental health check and have no contact with children under 18.