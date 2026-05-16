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KRGVCares Closet raises more than $25,000 to help hospitalized children

KRGVCares Closet raises more than $25,000 to help hospitalized children
3 hours 24 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 2:12 PM May 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The KRGVCares Closet campaign has concluded, raising a total of $25,555.

Closets at Driscoll Children's Hospital and South Texas Health System Children's are now set to be filled with toys to help children who are hospitalized feel more comfortable.

Channel 5 News would like to thank all who donated and helped bring a smile to children's faces.

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