KRGVCares Closet raises more than $25,000 to help hospitalized children

The KRGVCares Closet campaign has concluded, raising a total of $25,555.

Closets at Driscoll Children's Hospital and South Texas Health System Children's are now set to be filled with toys to help children who are hospitalized feel more comfortable.

Channel 5 News would like to thank all who donated and helped bring a smile to children's faces.