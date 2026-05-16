23-year-old motorcyclist dies in Harlingen crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Harlingen that killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. Friday, May 15 on San Jose Ranch Road and FM 509.

Ezra Andrea Duke Villafranco, of San Benito, was identified as the motorcyclist, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Kawasaki ER-6 motorcycle was traveling on FM 509, passing vehicles in a no-passing zone and approaching the intersection of San Jose Ranch Road, according to Hernandez.

A Toyota Tacoma pulling a trailer was traveling on San Jose Ranch Road and attempted to make a left turn onto FM 509 when it collided with the Kawasaki.

Villafranco was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.