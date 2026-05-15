Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Friday, May 15th
Regional Semifinal (Best-of-Three Series)
PSJA 6, Austin Westlake 4 (Series tied 1-1)
Liberty Hill 3, Sharyland 2 (Liberty Hill leads series 1-0)
Dripping Springs 9, La Joya 7 (Dripping Springs wins series 2-0)
Boerne Champion 10, Palmview 0 (Boerne Champion wins series 2-0)
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Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
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PSJA softball advances to first ever state semifinal in program history
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RGV high school baseball regional semifinal Thursday night scores