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Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night

Three RGV eliminated from high school baseball playoffs on Friday night
46 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, May 15 2026 May 15, 2026 May 15, 2026 11:09 PM May 15, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Friday, May 15th

Regional Semifinal (Best-of-Three Series)

PSJA 6, Austin Westlake 4 (Series tied 1-1)

Liberty Hill 3, Sharyland 2 (Liberty Hill leads series 1-0)

Dripping Springs 9, La Joya 7 (Dripping Springs wins series 2-0)

Boerne Champion 10, Palmview 0 (Boerne Champion wins series 2-0)

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