Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Brownsville

KRGV file photo.

A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

The fire department said the crash occurred near State Highway 550 and Padre Island Highway at around 3 a.m.

The man was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.