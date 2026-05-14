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Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s

Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s
3 hours 42 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 11:24 AM May 14, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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