Thursday, May 14, 2026: Sunny and breezy with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Elsa artist transforms Weslaco animal shelter after winning art competition
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Hidalgo County property tax protest deadline is this Friday
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Weslaco launches healthcare coalition ahead of hurricane season
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Cameron County gets $1.2 million to build flood early warning system
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'Outrageous and unacceptable:' Ramon Ayala Jr. accuser speaks out, lawyer says fourth...
Sports Video
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Weslaco East's Eduardo Hernandez signs to play baseball at Missouri Valley College
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Nikki Rowe's Sebastian Islas and Sarai Garza commit to Missouri Valley powerlifting
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PSJA holds pep rally as Lady Bears softball prepares for Elite 8
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UTRGV women's golf forced to battle through heavy rainfall at NCAA Regional...
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Sharyland's Sergio Ibarra, Nicholas Valdez, and Rogelio Rodriguez sign to play college...