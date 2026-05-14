'Very thankful:' McAllen doctor from Venezuela released from immigration custody

A Venezuelan doctor was released Wednesday from an immigration detention center in Raymondville where she had been held since April.

Dr. Rubeliz Bolivar left the El Valle Detention Facility wearing an ankle monitor one day after bonding out. She is scheduled for a mandatory check-in with ICE later this month.

"I just spoke with my husband. We are extremely happy. We are very thankful. Very, very thankful for all the support. Truly. Thank you so much to everyone," Dr. Bolivar said.

As previously reported, Bolivar was at the McAllen International Airport on April 11 to fly to California for an immigration hearing when she was detained alongside her 5-year-old daughter, who is an American citizen.

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Bolivar worked at South Texas Health System in McAllen. Immigration officials said she was detained for overstaying her visa, which expired in 2017, but a joint statement from the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association said Bolivar has a valid work permit.

When reached for comment, an ICE official issued the following statement regarding Bolivar's detainment and release:

"Rubeliz Geraldine Bolivar-Barrios, 33, an illegal alien from Venezuela was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol April 11. Bolivar-Barrios entered the U.S. Oct. 15, 2016, on a visitor visa but failed to leave the country when the visa expired in 2017, living in the U.S. illegally for over nine years. On April 12, Bolivar-Barrios was transferred to ICE custody pending completion of her immigration proceedings.

Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

The Associated Press reported that Bolivar missed the immigration appointment while in custody.

Her husband, Milenko Faria, told Channel 5 News the family plans to fight her deportation, and that her asylum claim is now in limbo.

"What I believe is that she is not part of my asylum no more," Faria said. "We have a green card adjustment of status pending, and she's my beneficiary on that one too."

Both Faria and Dr. Bolivar have work authorization cards through their asylum claims. Faria's card expires in 2029, and Dr. Bolivar's is valid until 2030.

Immigration attorneys Channel 5 News spoke to say work authorization cards, applications for a work visa, or an asylum claim do not give someone a legal status in the U.S.

Watch the video above for the full story.