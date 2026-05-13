Mercedes man charged with murder in connection with fentanyl overdose

A 28-year-old Mercedes man is in custody after delivering fentanyl-laced drugs to a man who overdosed on them, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

Bryan Alexis Cedillo was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and abandonment of a child in connection with the investigation.

His bond was set at over $1.5 million.

According to police, the investigation started after a 25-year-old unidentified man was found dead on Feb. 14, 2026, at a residence located in the 600 block of Park Place.

The cause of death was ruled as a fentanyl overdose linked to Xanax tablets that tested positive for fentanyl that were found at the scene.

Investigators ruled that Cedillo delivered the drugs to the victim, and arrested him at his residence in Mercedes.

During the arrest, fentanyl, marijuana, THC products, Xanax tablets, and drug packaging materials were seized from the suspect’s home.

“Let this serve as a warning to our community — including our juveniles — think twice before consuming any illegal narcotics,” Weslaco police spokesman Heriberto Carraveo said. “To those individuals selling narcotics in our city or targeting our residents, you will be arrested, and you will be charged accordingly."