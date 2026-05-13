Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV discusses impact of KRGVCares Closet campaign

Our KRGVCares closet campaign is back for its third year.

Thanks to your generous donations, we're helping children feel a little more at home while they're in the hospital.

Driscoll Children's Hospital of the Rio Grande Valley spokesman Segio Gudino discusses impact of the KRGVCares Closet campaign in the video above.

The KRGVCares Closet campaign raises money to buy toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, and more for hospitalized children.

KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.

Click here to donate.