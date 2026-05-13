Traffic study to determine need for speed humps in Mission subdivision

The city of Mission launched a traffic study in a neighborhood in the Cimarron subdivision to determine if speed humps are needed on two streets.

The study is taking place on Cimarron and Rio Grande drives after residents raised concerns about speeding in the area.

Officers will use crash and citation data to determine if the streets are problem areas. Police will also clock drivers using a radar gun from an unmarked patrol car.

"If there's a problem that we see that there are speeders, then obviously we would recommend that particular traffic controls be requested to our board, our traffic safety committee," Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said. "They make a recommendation, I make a recommendation and then it's taken before council."

The city council will have final say on whether to approve or deny the request.

The final results will be presented to city leaders on Thursday, May 21.