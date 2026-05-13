STHS Children's hospital CEO discusses need for donations to KRGVCares Closet campaign
Our KRGVCares Closet campaign continues.
All this week, we're trying to restock shelves at our local children’s hospitals with toys to bring some comfort for children staying in the hospital.
This year, we've got two closets to fill up at Driscoll Children’s Hospital of the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas Health System Children’s.
STHS Children’s hospital CEO Lane Ames discusses the impact of the donations.
The KRGVCares Closet campaign raises money to buy toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, and more for hospitalized children.
KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.
During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.
More News
News Video
-
Ramon Ayala Jr. denies all accusations made in sexual assault lawsuits, attorney...
-
Consumer Reports: Are DIY lead test kits worth it?
-
STHS Children's hospital CEO discusses need for donations to KRGVCares Closet campaign
-
Traffic study to determine need for speed humps in Mission subdivision
-
Mercedes man charged with murder in connection with fentanyl overdose
Sports Video
-
Weslaco East's Eduardo Hernandez signs to play baseball at Missouri Valley College
-
Nikki Rowe's Sebastian Islas and Sarai Garza commit to Missouri Valley powerlifting
-
PSJA holds pep rally as Lady Bears softball prepares for Elite 8
-
UTRGV women's golf forced to battle through heavy rainfall at NCAA Regional...
-
Sharyland's Sergio Ibarra, Nicholas Valdez, and Rogelio Rodriguez sign to play college...