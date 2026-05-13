STHS Children's hospital CEO discusses need for donations to KRGVCares Closet campaign

Our KRGVCares Closet campaign continues.

All this week, we're trying to restock shelves at our local children’s hospitals with toys to bring some comfort for children staying in the hospital.

This year, we've got two closets to fill up at Driscoll Children’s Hospital of the Rio Grande Valley and South Texas Health System Children’s.

STHS Children’s hospital CEO Lane Ames discusses the impact of the donations.

The KRGVCares Closet campaign raises money to buy toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, and more for hospitalized children.

KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.

Click here to donate.