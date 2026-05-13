Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Friends for Hope fishing tournament to benefit Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children?s...
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Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV discusses impact of KRGVCares Closet campaign
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Brownsville PUB urges residents to prep for outages after storm repairs
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Attorneys for Ramon Ayala respond to sexual assault lawsuits filed against him...
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Starr County families awarded over $1 billion in wrongful death lawsuit following...
Sports Video
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UTRGV women's golf forced to battle through heavy rainfall at NCAA Regional...
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Sharyland's Sergio Ibarra, Nicholas Valdez, and Rogelio Rodriguez sign to play college...
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St. Joseph Academy state champion soccer star Johnny Cardona signs with St....
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Mercedes football star Eddie Ramirez signs with Cisco College
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PSJA Bears aim for second straight regional final