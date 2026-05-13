UTRGV women's golf forced to battle through heavy rainfall at NCAA Regional Tournament
The UTRGV women's golf team battled through the elements on Tuesday afternoon at the NCAA Regional Tournament in Tallahassee.
The team suffered through heavy downpours, with the tournament stopping multiple times throughout the day. After teeing off just before nine o'clock in the morning, the tournament didn't end until well after seven o'clock at night.
The conditions made for a rough day on the course for many of the best golfers in the country, with only one team finishing under par on Day 2.
UTRGV finished with the worst round on Day 2 at +49 but still sits in 11th ahead of Little Rock overall in the tournament.
The tournament will conclude on Wednesday in Florida.
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