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Monday, May 11, 2026: Early thunderstorms, temps in the 80s

Monday, May 11, 2026: Early thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
2 hours 56 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 8:05 AM May 11, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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