Cameron County family rebuilding following weekend storm

Green Valley Farms in Cameron County is one of the areas hit hard by Saturday's storms, with some homes completely destroyed.

"A very unfortunate event. Super high, scary winds, rain came out of nowhere. Nobody expected it," Green Valley Farms resident Felipe Cantu said.

Felipe is still trying to process what happened to his property near San Benito in Green Valley Farms.

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"We knew something was coming, but we didn't know it was going to be this big and this tragic," Felipe said.

His children's playground was destroyed, pieces of debris scattered across the yard. His father's property was also hit by the storm.

"My shop, my whole shop got ripped apart, you can see it over here," Carlos Cantu said.

The family said they heard the wind tear through their property Saturday morning.

"Everything, everything blowing away, everything was everywhere blowing away, RVs and all," Carlos said.

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Along a street in Green Valley Farms were pieces of storm debris scattered across yards with a carport on top of a car and a trailer overturned.

"I already passed through five floods here, you know, but this, we've never seen this before," Carlos said.

The Cantu family has called Green Valley Farms home for 31 years. The family will continue cleaning up and they say they're thankful things didn't turn out worse.

"It was crazy. It's crazy how Mother Nature works," Felipe said.

County officials are urging residents to report damage done to their homes or business to the Texas Division of Emergency Management iSTAT survey.

To report damage, click here.

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