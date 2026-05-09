Harlingen South's Olek Lerma signs with William Woods football

Harlingen South outside linebacker Olek Lerma signed with William Woods University football on Friday afternoon.

"It might be a little bit far from home, but I think I can make it fit," Lerma said. "I think it'll be a good place."

Lerma was a two-time second team All-District selection with the Hawks and helped Harlingen South's defense post three shutouts last season, including the first-ever shutout in the Bird Bowl against the city-rival Harlingen Cardinals.

"It means a lot. Having this community behind me, my family, my friends, my teammates," Lerma said. "It feels like everyone has a hand right behind my back pushing me forward. Helping me a lot."