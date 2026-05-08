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Friday, May 8, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Friday, May 8, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
4 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 7:21 AM May 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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