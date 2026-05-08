Friday, May 8, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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McAllen Vietnam War veteran searches for his missing dog
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'She left me her four treasures:' Edinburg father of four reacts after...
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Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding...
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TEA records show Monte Also ISD falsified grades to inflate graduation rates
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Man killed in Edinburg officer-involved shooting identified
Sports Video
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Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
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RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
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Brownsville Hanna's Sebastian Escamilla signs with Frank Phillips University
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McAllen High & PSJA softball take Game 1 wins in regional semifinal
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Trio of Palmview Lobos sign to play at the next level