TEA records show Monte Alto ISD falsified grades to inflate graduation rates

Documents obtained by Channel 5 News show student grades at Monte Alto ISD were falsified for years to boost graduation rates.

The falsified grades involved students who were in credit recovery between 2019 and 2023, according to previous reports.

The credit recovery program allows students with failing grades to take the class again to earn the necessary credits to graduate.

The records show the district reported graduation rates above 90% during that time period. Records from the Texas Education Agency show the actual graduation rates may have been as low as 30% to 63%.

Documents also show the district could not account for grades given to a significant number of students.

Monte Alto ISD agreed to change their accountability ratings from 2017 through 2023 to "Not Rated: Data Integrity Issues."

As previously reported, the falsified grades led to TEA appointing a conservator to oversee student data, graduation records, district operations, and academic performance for the next two years.

The conservator will be paid $250 an hour. Documents say if the district cannot afford to pay, it could result in deductions from state funding.

Monte Alto ISD previously identified the high school as the campus where the errors were made.

Watch the video above for the full story.