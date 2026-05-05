Monte Alto ISD conservator appointed after intentional grade errors, attorney says

New details emerged after a conservator was appointed to Monte Alto ISD following concerns about student grades.

The conservator was appointed after the district reported incorrect grades were entered for students between 2019 and 2023. The school district's legal counsel, Eden Ramirez, said the wrong grades were put in intentionally.

"The error was some grades that were put in that were not corresponding to the grades that were actually received, so it was a data inaccuracy," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said this was not a simple error but deliberate data entry involving students in credit recovery. In an April 28 statement, Monte Alto ISD identified the high school as the campus where the errors were made.

When asked if students were passed when they shouldn't have been, Ramirez said it's difficult to label it that way because the Texas Education Agency did not complete a final investigation since the district entered into a settlement with the conservator.

Schools were not rated between 2019 and 2021 because of the pandemic. TEA data in 2022 shows a B rating for the high school.

In 2023 the school's overall rating dropped to a C. The following year, the district's rating rose to a B, then dropped again to a C for the 2025 school report card.

The conservator is Dr. Sylvia Ibarra, according to a TEA letter obtained by Channel 5 News. She will visit the district and report academic progress to the TEA.

The district will pay Ibarra $250 an hour for her services, according to the TEA.

Watch the video above for the full story.