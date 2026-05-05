One person injured in multi-vehicle crash at Alamo flea market

Photo courtesy of the Alamo Fire Department.

One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the Alamo flea market, according to the Alamo Fire Department.

The fire department said they responded to the Mercadome Flea Market at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, after it was reported that the accident may have involved possible pedestrian injuries.

Upon arrival, crews determined no pedestrians were involved and only one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.