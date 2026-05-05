Harlingen sisters use speech and debate to heal after domestic dispute

A Harlingen family is finding ways to move forward in a positive way after a traumatic event.

"Speech. For speech, I've always felt like it was this one safe space I could go," Yaretzi Carrasco said.

Yaretzi is 14 years old and the middle schooler has already been through more than most teens her age.

"I feel like I have a pretty big story that I can tell and I'm really wanting to make an impact," Yaretzi said.

Her middle school's speech and debate program helps her use her voice to share that story. It's a passion she and her sister share.

"I want to do a sad piece and dramatic piece, but this year I've been focusing on doing something funny, because I don't like being sad," Yaretzi's sister, Violet, said.

The sisters have been using their love of speaking to help them express their emotions. It's been almost a year since they experienced something no child ever should.

Last June, Yaretzi and Violet survived an attack by their stepfather at their home.

"I remember waking up to a bang and I remember waking up to my sister shaking me, telling me to wake up," Yaretzi said. "I took my sister and we ran, and we ran into our closet with my mom and it was just him, and he was running and shooting at us."

Yaretzi said the moment she felt helpless was when her stepfather, Omar Molina, forced himself into their home and began firing his gun at the girls.

"In my head, it felt like it was going on for ages, it felt like it this endless suffering," Yaretzi said.

"We had moved the dresser towards the door to like try to barricade him out, but he had got the gun and he went under the door and that's where he shot my foot," Yaretzi said.

Molina also shot the girls' mother, his ex-wife, in her leg.

"I remember my girls' faces. They were really terrified and I don't think I'll ever forget that," Yaretzi and Violet's mother, Cynthia, said. "I was really scared for my girls. They were the only ones here with me, so I do remember trying to get to them as fast as I could. There had been many red flags and I had gone to many agencies to sound the alarm."

Molina took his own life.

Now, nearly a year later, the family is still in the healing and recovery process, but they say their speech and debate program is helping.

Yaretzi wrote a poem about what happened to her that night.

"When I saw her perform it, I broke down and I cried, but I was so glad that she had that outlet," Cynthia said.

An outlet that is helping them grow and succeed. The girls won a state championship in Duet Improvisation and are preparing for nationals.

"It's one of the most proudest moments as a mother to watch that unfold. Especially after what they have gone through," Cynthia said.

It's a passion they will continue to carry to help share their voice.

"Reading through pieces and monologues, I can bring awareness to what happened to me without having to tell my own story," Violet said.

"I never wanted to consider themselves victims but warriors. You survived something awful, but don't let it define you," Cynthia said.

An experience that does not define them, but helps push them forward.

"It feels really nice to know he can't hurt us anymore and my family has helped so much. They're always there for me no matter what," Yaretzi said.

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