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2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers

2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers
3 hours 29 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 May 03, 2026 11:19 PM May 03, 2026 in Sports

2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers.

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