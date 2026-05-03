Valley woman helps couple reunite with lost ring
A Rio Grande Valley couple has been reunited with a wedding ring they lost at South Padre Island and it's all thanks to two women, Andrea Wright and her friend.
Both women are helping find lost wedding rings at the beach.
Eric Torres and Jonathon Rodriguez aren't married yet, but they have been together for four years. A month ago they visited the island and that's when Eric lost his promise ring.
RELATED STORY: Lost your wedding ring on South Padre Island? This woman might have found it
On Saturday, he was reunited with it.
"So this is how I knew, and then he said that there were two stones lost. So there's two stones right there, missing," Wright said.
Wright says she still has four missing rings in her possession.
If you think one of them might be yours, you can reach out to her at 215-806-0156.
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