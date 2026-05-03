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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 3, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 3, 2026
8 hours 34 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, May 03 2026 May 3, 2026 May 03, 2026 10:52 AM May 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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