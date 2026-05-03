McAllen ISD voters approve $335 million bond for schools and safety upgrades

McAllen Independent School District voters approved a $335 million bond program in the May 2 election to modernize campuses, expand career programs, and improve safety across the district.

Unofficial election results show 3,213 votes in favor of the bond while 2,633 voted against.

The bond will fund Career and Technical Education expansions at all three high schools, secured entrances and upgraded safety systems, new fine arts facilities, classroom additions to reduce portable buildings, and infrastructure improvements including HVAC, roofing, lighting, and drainage.

The bond program was developed through a facilities assessment and planning process involving district leadership, staff and the Board of Trustees.

The district will now move into detailed design, project sequencing and construction planning.

For more election results, click here.