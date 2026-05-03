Unofficial election results show Oscar Montoya maintains Mercedes mayoral seat
The unofficial results for the Mercedes mayoral race show incumbent Oscar Montoya is in the lead.
Montoya has garnered 722 votes.
"I want to continue to see this growth and also the drainage work that we've done and you know, kind of planning out the city, how we think the growth should go," Montoya said.
RELATED STORY: Mercedes mayoral candidates outline goals for the city
Challenger Velda Garcia fell short with 214 votes.
"I love Mercedes and I will keep fighting for better accountability and relief for our families as a community member," Garcia said.
All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.
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