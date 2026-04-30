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Thursday, April 30, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s

Thursday, April 30, 2026: Warm and breezy with highs in the 90s
2 hours 5 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 11:04 AM April 30, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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