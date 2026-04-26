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Sunday, April 26, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s

Sunday, April 26, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
4 hours 19 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2026 Apr 26, 2026 April 26, 2026 10:32 AM April 26, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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