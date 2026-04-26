Sunday, April 26, 2026: Very warm and hazy, temps in the 90s
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City of La Grulla asking for public input prior to road repairs
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Staffing changes, potential program cuts underway at La Joya ISD
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Expanding ambulance coverage to speed up emergency response in rural Hidalgo County
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Brownsville Mexican consulate sees increase in dual citizenship applications amid deportation fears
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Tax-free weekend begins for emergency supplies